Analysts Set Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $26.44

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Camping World alerts:

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,403 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Camping World by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. 2,409,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.