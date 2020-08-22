Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 3,586.80

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,586.80 ($46.89).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.49) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.06) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($44.45) to GBX 2,680 ($35.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,958 ($51.75) to GBX 4,010 ($52.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

LON DLN traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,900 ($37.91). 357,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,866.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,223.07. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.03). The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

