Analysts Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) PT at $9.00

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 264,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

