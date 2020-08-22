Analysts Set Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $10.23

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 558,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,161. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

