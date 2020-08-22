Analysts Set GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT at $4.71

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. 1,208,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,479. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $768.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. GoPro’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.