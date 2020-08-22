Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $52.91

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 48.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,973 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,061,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,809,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,654,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,285. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

