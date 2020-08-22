Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $52.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at $73,009,376.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,116. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 115,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 108,526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

