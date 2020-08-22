Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.21.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -146.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

