Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

AINV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 590,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,862. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

