ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MT shares. Independent Research upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 682.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 269.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 292,810 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 381.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 392,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

MT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 3,201,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,848. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.