Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Arion has a market capitalization of $25,508.66 and approximately $40.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Arion has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,854,947 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

