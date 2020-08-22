ArtByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00513401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

