Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,028,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,163.0 days.

Shares of Assa Abloy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. Assa Abloy has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

