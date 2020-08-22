Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,028,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,163.0 days.
Shares of Assa Abloy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547. Assa Abloy has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.
About Assa Abloy
