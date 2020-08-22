Atomic Wallet Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $10.03 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00008099 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.03 million and $246,532.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

