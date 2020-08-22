AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 24,849,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.