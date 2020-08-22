Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a market capitalization of $900,887.06 and approximately $2.67 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

