BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.50 ($8.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 530 ($6.93). 3,654,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 535.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

In other news, insider Roger Carr bought 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £199,891.78 ($261,330.61). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,715.91). In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,636 shares of company stock worth $20,034,386.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

