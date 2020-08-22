Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,919,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 8,661,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,532.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Espirito Santo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Banco Espirito Santo stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Banco Espirito Santo has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

