Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,936,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,936,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.