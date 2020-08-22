Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,901,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 1,205,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,281. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.