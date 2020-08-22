Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,774. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

