Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

