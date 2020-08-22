Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,665.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 223,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 210,958 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 658,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. 34,632,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

