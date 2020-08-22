Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

