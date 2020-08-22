Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,883,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

