Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 445 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 701,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

EMR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 2,730,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.