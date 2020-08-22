Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 544,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

