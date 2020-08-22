Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,597.72. The company has a market cap of $1,075.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.