Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 439,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

