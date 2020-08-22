Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169,986 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 456,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

