Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,040. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.