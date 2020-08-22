Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $23.43 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,725,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,673. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

