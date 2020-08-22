Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,431.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,601,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,485.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

