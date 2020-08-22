Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of EnerSys worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EnerSys stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. 145,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

