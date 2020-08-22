Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 9,551,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.