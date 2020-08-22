Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.99. 640,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.31. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.