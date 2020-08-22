Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 2,085,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

