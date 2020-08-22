Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 479,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,805. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

