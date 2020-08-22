Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,913,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,987. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

