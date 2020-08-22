Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

