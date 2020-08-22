Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,509.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,591.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

