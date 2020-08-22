Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.70 on Friday, reaching $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average of $327.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $512.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

