Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equity Residential by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2,196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

EQR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.69. 1,969,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

