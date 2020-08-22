Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 334.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.85. 29,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $129.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

