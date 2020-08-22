Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 62,870 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 62,870 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 2,041,785 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

COP stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 5,032,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

