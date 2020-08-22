Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.08. 1,795,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

