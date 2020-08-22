Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in July

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.3 days.

BZLYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BZLYF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. 12,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

