BiblePay (BBP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,254.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $375,269.20 and approximately $7,254.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,497,011,850 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

