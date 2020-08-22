BitRewards (BIT) Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BitRewards has a total market cap of $34,458.48 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

