BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $584.04. 416,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,045. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

